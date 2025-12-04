The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has filed a Notice of Appeal against a judgment of Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja ordering the release of 27 houses to James Ikechukwu Okwete, his company Jamec West Africa Limited....

In a NOTICE OF APPEAL filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, the Commission expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the trial court delivered on October 31, 2025 0n the matter

EFCC Counsel, Abba Mohammed, SAN, sought two Orders of the Court of Appeal on the matter:

First, “ AN ORDER of this Honourable Court staying execution of the judgment of this honourable court delivered on the 31st day of October 2025 pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed on the 1st day of December 2025 against the judgment.”

Second, “ And for such other further orders as the Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances”.

The matter is awaiting hearing at the Court of Appeal.