The Edo State Government has clarified remarks made by Governor Monday Okpebholo regarding a recent visit by former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, insisting that no threat was issued and that his comments were purely centred on security protocol.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the government said the governor merely emphasised the need for politically exposed persons to seek proper security clearance when visiting the state for public engagements.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, the Governor has a constitutional duty to protect all residents and visitors. High-profile visits without prior notice can create avoidable security vulnerabilities,” the statement read.

It noted that the governor’s position was informed by recent incidents of attacks and abductions targeting religious leaders in Edo, particularly Catholic priests and Christian clerics.

While commending charitable acts such as public donations to churches and hospitals, the government urged political figures to exercise discretion and follow security protocols to avoid exposing institutions and communities to further danger.

Quoting Matthew 6:2–4, the statement invoked Biblical principles of giving in private, warning that publicised generosity could unintentionally attract criminal attention.

The government also criticised attempts to politicise the governor’s comments, drawing a distinction with a past incident involving Obi during his tenure as Anambra governor, when former FCT Minister Nasir El-Rufai was reportedly detained during a visit.

“Governor Okpebholo is committed to an inclusive Edo State and welcomes all Nigerians, provided that appropriate security and procedural protocols are followed,” the statement concluded.