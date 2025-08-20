The Edo State Government has announced sweeping reforms in the education sector, including a ban on graduation parties for nursery and primary school pupils, mandatory entrepreneurship training for junior secondary students, and a textbook reuse policy....

The Edo State Government has announced sweeping reforms in the education sector, including a ban on graduation parties for nursery and primary school pupils, mandatory entrepreneurship training for junior secondary students, and a textbook reuse policy.

The Ministry of Education said the measures, effective from the 2025/2026 academic session, are aimed at strengthening stability, consistency and quality learning across schools in the state.

Under the new rules, younger siblings will be allowed to reuse approved textbooks bought by their older siblings, with each approved book remaining in use for at least four years before review.

Graduation ceremonies will now be restricted to pupils completing Basic Education (Primary 1–JSS 3) and Senior Secondary 3 (SSS 3).

Even at these levels, only modest celebrations will be permitted, while prom parties have been outlawed.

Pre-basic and primary school pupils will no longer be allowed to hold graduation ceremonies or parties.

In a major policy shift, all JSS 3 students must now undergo compulsory entrepreneurship training before graduation. From the next academic session, every JSS 3 graduate will be awarded two certificates: the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and a Skills Acquisition Certificate in their chosen trade subject.

The Ministry said the reforms are part of ongoing efforts to ensure that Edo students are not only academically sound but also equipped with practical entrepreneurial skills to thrive in a competitive world.