The candidate of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has called off his rally at Usen, following a road crash.

Before Oluku junction today, a trailer ran into the travelling campaign entourage of top chieftains of the APC, claiming lives.

In a statement endorsed by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, the campaign said it was suspending the scheduled event, to honour the dead.

“On behalf of Ize-Iyamu and the APC, Mayaki condoled with the families of the victims, saying they were not alone in their grief,’ the statement said.

It pledged that the campaign team would do everything within its powers to ameliorate their grief.

Reaching out to the families of the policemen involved in the fatal crash, the campaign team said Edo would never forget their supreme sacrifice.

It called on everyone to pray for the soul of dead, and against the recurrence of such tragedies.