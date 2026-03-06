The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament is celebrating 25 years of service to the people of West Africa with a year-long, multi-country programme designed to bring the institution closer to citizens and promote regional integration. The announcement was made Thursday by the...

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament is celebrating 25 years of service to the people of West Africa with a year-long, multi-country programme designed to bring the institution closer to citizens and promote regional integration.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hadja Ibrahima, during a news conference in Abuja. She was represented by the Director of Parliamentary Affairs and Research, Mr Kabeer Garba.

The commemorative activities will take place across seven member states: Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cabo Verde, Togo, and Sierra Leone, running from January to November.

“Rather than organising a single ceremonial event, we have designed a strategic, multi-country programme to showcase tangible impact and bring the parliament closer to its citizens,” Ibrahima said.

Formally established on Nov. 16, 2000, in Bamako, Mali, the ECOWAS Parliament has worked to advance democratic consolidation, regional trade, women’s inclusion, and youth participation. The anniversary was first marked in November 2025 and commemorated during the parliament’s second ordinary session in December 2025 in Abuja.

“Our greatest strength as an ECOWAS institution is the fact that we represent the people of the West African region. We provide a voice for the people and defend their interests, but we cannot achieve this without bringing the people along and ensuring they understand the programmes available within ECOWAS,” she said, stressing the need for sustained public engagement.

Ibrahima highlighted that many citizens remain unaware of opportunities under ECOWAS initiatives, including the free movement protocol and trade liberalisation scheme. She emphasized that raising awareness is crucial for ensuring that citizens and businesses fully leverage these programmes.

The parliament has partnered with private sector organizations to execute the anniversary activities. These include Duchess N. Limited, CMD Tourism & Trade Enterprise, and Borderless Trade & Investment.

Victoria Akai, CEO of Duchess Naturals Limited, said the programme would complement the parliament’s efforts to deepen economic cooperation and public awareness in the sub-region. “At the centre of this effort is the ECOWAS parliament, which has worked to involve the people of West Africa in the integration process. As private sector partners committed to regional economic development, we are proud to support the parliament in delivering a year-long programme of activities across several member states,” she said.

Akai noted that the programme will focus on key priorities, including regional trade and SME development, women’s economic empowerment, youth innovation, civic engagement, and cultural heritage. She also traced the roots of ECOWAS to its founding on May 28, 1975, through the Treaty of Lagos, aimed at promoting economic integration, cooperation, and self-reliance.

Olori Boye-Ajayi, Managing Partner of Borderless Trade and Investment, said the anniversary activities would bring together policymakers, entrepreneurs, innovators, youth, and civil society groups to deepen regional collaboration. She outlined key events such as business-to-business forums, pilot trade corridor initiatives, youth innovation competitions, and civic awareness campaigns.

“Young innovators will take centre stage through the ECOWAS Smart Challenge, where national competitions will spark ideas and entrepreneurship, culminating in a regional finale in Accra,” Boye-Ajayi said. She also noted that cultural festivals celebrating fashion, film, literature, music, and food will highlight West Africa’s shared identity and diversity.

The programme will conclude with a gala closing ceremony in Abuja in November, featuring reflections on the future of regional integration.

Mr Biodun Ariyo, Head of Global Trade and Structured Finance at Providus Bank, underscored the role of trade in regional economic growth. “Stronger networks and collaboration across borders will enhance trade and economic opportunities for businesses within the region,” he said, adding that the platform would allow financial institutions to expand access to trade financing and strengthen cross-border business relationships.

Through this initiative, the ECOWAS Parliament aims to not only celebrate 25 years of service but also to strengthen citizen engagement, regional trade, and inclusive growth across West Africa.