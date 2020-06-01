Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, said state legislature and the judiciary across the federation must follow due process in disbursing funds to avoid falling victim to corruption.

Recently, president Muhammadu Buhari signed executive order 10 granting financial autonomy to the 36 state houses of assembly and the judiciary.



The order makes it mandatory that all states of the federation should include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first line charge of their budgets.

Speaker Owoeye said the financial autonomy would not translate to more money for the legislature and the judiciary but would reduce influence of the executive on the two arms of Government.

But to some residents, the executive order may encourage corruption in the two arms of Government.