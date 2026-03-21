D’Tigress have consolidated their position as the eighth-ranked team in the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Women’s World Rankings following their performance in the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The reigning African champions finished fourth in Group A, winning two of five games. D’Tigress secured victories against Colombia and the…...

D’Tigress have consolidated their position as the eighth-ranked team in the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Women’s World Rankings following their performance in the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The reigning African champions finished fourth in Group A, winning two of five games.

D’Tigress secured victories against Colombia and the Philippines but were defeated by South Korea, France, and Germany in the qualifying series.

Despite the mixed results, Nigeria had already booked their spot at the World Cup after claiming the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2025 title.

The team sealed a fifth consecutive and seventh overall crown with a 78–64 win over Mali in the Abidjan final, underlining their dominance on the continent.

The 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is scheduled to take place from September 4 to September 13 in Berlin. All 16 teams will compete at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, marking Germany’s second time hosting the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, the United States maintained their top position following an unbeaten run in San Juan. France emerged as the biggest mover, climbing to second globally after sweeping all five games in Lyon-Villeurbanne, including commanding wins by wide margins.

Australia now sits third, while Belgium narrowly missed the top five, trailing China by less than a point after a flawless campaign in Wuhan.

Japan returned to the top 10, rising from 11th after securing World Cup qualification with wins over Canada and Argentina. Host nation Germany also improved, moving from 12th to 11th, highlighted by a victory over African champions Nigeria.

Several other nations recorded historic or notable jumps: Senegal and Argentina rose to 23rd and 24th, respectively, after strong qualification campaigns.

The Philippines made history on debut with their first-ever global win, climbing nine places to 30th, while South Sudan entered the top 50 for the first time, rising 13 spots to 42nd.

Austria also impressed, climbing nine places to 73rd following the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers.

The updated rankings will determine seedings for the World Cup draw on April 21. The current top 10 stand as: United States, France, Australia, China, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Nigeria, Brazil, and Japan.