The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the promotion of 374 officers serving in the Kwara State Police Command as part of an ongoing nationwide exercise aimed at rewarding diligence, professionalism and dedicated service within the Nigeria Police Force. The promotion exercise saw 365 police constables elevated…...

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the promotion of 374 officers serving in the Kwara State Police Command as part of an ongoing nationwide exercise aimed at rewarding diligence, professionalism and dedicated service within the Nigeria Police Force.

The promotion exercise saw 365 police constables elevated to the rank of corporal, while two corporals were promoted to sergeant.

Five sergeants were advanced to the rank of inspector, and two superintendents of police were promoted to chief superintendent of police.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Friday, June 12.

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The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing their elevation as recognition of their commitment, sacrifice and contributions to maintaining law and order in the state.

Adekimi noted that promotion serves not only as a reward for good performance but also as a call to greater responsibility.

He urged the beneficiaries to remain disciplined, professional and committed to the core values of the Nigeria Police Force while rededicating themselves to the protection of lives and property.

The commissioner also commended the Inspector-General of Police for his commitment to personnel welfare, career development and institutional growth within the force.

According to him, the promotion exercise has significantly boosted the morale of officers and men of the command.