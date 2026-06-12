President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that insecurity in Nigeria is partly driven by the collapse of grassroots governance, calling for stronger local government administration as part of efforts to restore stability and deepen democracy. Tinubu stated this in his Democracy Day address on Friday, June 12, 2026, where he…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that insecurity in Nigeria is partly driven by the collapse of grassroots governance, calling for stronger local government administration as part of efforts to restore stability and deepen democracy.

Tinubu stated this in his Democracy Day address on Friday, June 12, 2026, where he warned that weak governance at the local level has undermined development and security across the country.

He noted that the Federal Government has already moved to address the challenge through reforms aimed at strengthening local councils and improving service delivery at the grassroots.

“A fundamental challenge to our nation’s advancement has been ineffective local government administration,” the President said.

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“The insecurity we are addressing is partly due to the collapse of grassroots governance. The Renewed Hope Agenda is about ensuring that all Nigerians benefit from governance,” he added.

Tinubu stressed that democracy must go beyond elections and political freedoms, insisting that it must reflect in the daily lives of citizens, especially at the community level.

He said his administration has sought financial autonomy for the 774 local government councils, arguing that weak grassroots structures have contributed to insecurity and poor governance outcomes.

The President also reiterated that democracy must deliver tangible benefits to citizens, noting that “democracy must be felt in the pocket,” as his government continues reforms aimed at improving economic conditions.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain united in addressing insecurity, warning against ethnic profiling of crime and calling for collective national responsibility.

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He further assured that ongoing security operations, recruitment of personnel, and increased defence spending are part of efforts to tackle rising threats across the country.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warned terrorists, bandits and kidnappers operating across the country to surrender or face decisive action from security forces, declaring that his administration will show no mercy to those responsible for violence against Nigerians.

The President issued the warning on Friday during his Democracy Day address, where he highlighted what he described as significant gains in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

According to Tinubu, terror-related deaths in Nigeria have dropped by 81 per cent since 2015, while more than 13,000 terrorists were neutralised in the past year alone. NigerianAgricultural Insuran