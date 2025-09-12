The trial of Mohammed Usman also known as Khalid Al-Barnawi an Ansaru commander continues at the Federal High Court Abuja, before Justice Emeka Nwite....

Al-Barnawi and 4 others are being charged by the DSS for conspiring among themselves to carry out acts of terrorism between 2011 and 2013 in Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, and other states in the northern part of the country.

They are also accused of being members of a terrorist group known as Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan (a.k.a ANSARU).