The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over an imminent terrorist attack on some communities in Ondo and Kogi States by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

.According to a confidential memo dated October 20, 2025, and addressed to the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Owena Cantonment, Akure, the DSS warned that credible intelligence confirmed plans by the insurgents to launch coordinated assaults on several communities.

The DSS warned that the terrorists had already commenced surveillance on soft targets in the affected areas and called on the military to heighten security operations to forestall any attack.

The agency further advised that the level of security alertness across the identified communities be immediately scaled up to prevent loss of lives and property.

This latest development comes barely three years after the June 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where more than 40 worshippers were massacred by suspected ISWAP fighters.

Security analysts have expressed concern over the renewed spread of terrorist activities into southern Nigeria, after years of carnage and abductions in the North-East.