The Department of State Services says several high-profile terrorism suspects are currently facing trial across the country as part of efforts to strengthen national security and enforce accountability.

The DSS says the Federal High Court in Abuja will on November 19 continue the trial of two wanted terror suspects — Mahmud Muhammad Usman and Abubakar Abba — arrested in a high-risk operation in July.

The duo, believed to be leaders of the ANSARU terrorist group, face a 32-count charge, including terrorism financing and illegal mining.

Usman has already been sentenced to 15 years for one of the offences, while Abba pleaded not guilty.

The DSS also confirmed ongoing prosecution of Khalid Al-Barnawi, alleged mastermind of the 2011 UN building bombing in Abuja, alongside four others.

In another case, five men are being tried over the June 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, which left more than 40 people dead.

Several suspects are also facing terrorism charges over the June 2025 Yelwata massacre in Benue State, where dozens were killed.

Director-General of the DSS, Tosin Ajayi, says the ongoing prosecutions show the commitment of security agencies to ensuring that perpetrators of terror are brought to justice in line with the rule of law.

The DSS says over 125 convicted terrorists have already been sentenced since last year, with several more cases still pending before the courts.