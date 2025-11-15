Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have captured Abdulazeez Obadaki, a high-profile member of the Ansaru terrorist group in an intelligence operation conducted in the Lafia Obessa area of Okene LGA, Kogi state....

The suspect, also known as “Bomboy,” had escaped during the July 2022 jailbreak at Kuje Custodial Centre Abuja

This arrest comes just two months after the agency arraigned five suspects linked to the 2022 Owo Catholic Church attack in Ondo State.

Sources indicate that Mr Obadaki was a key mastermind behind the coordinated bank robberies in Uromi, Edo State, in 2022.

He is also accused of being responsible for a shooting at Deeper Life Church in Okene, Kogi State years ago.

Security sources revealed that the suspect confessed to orchestrating the Kuje Custodial Centre jailbreak following his transfer from Kabba Custodial Centre in June 2022.