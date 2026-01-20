The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), for questioning over alleged terrorism financing....

Security sources said Malami was taken into custody on Tuesday outside the Kuje Correctional Service in Abuja, shortly after perfecting his bail conditions in an ongoing Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) case involving alleged N8 billion fraud.

According to the sources, the DSS action followed the discovery of arms and ammunition at Malami’s residence in Binin Kebbi during a search conducted by EFCC operatives as part of their financial investigations. The arms were reportedly handed over to the DSS for further inquiry.

A security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, it is true that DSS operatives arrested Malami. There are several petitions against him bordering on alleged terrorism financing. Terrorism and its financing are serious offences, and the DSS is the agency mandated to investigate such allegations,” the source said.

The official added that inter-agency cooperation led to the handover of aspects of the investigation from the EFCC to the DSS.

Another intelligence source disclosed that a former minister, said to be under investigation in connection with the matter, has been placed on a watch list.

The source alleged that the individual is currently outside Nigeria and may face repatriation proceedings if required by investigators.

Malami is currently standing trial before a Federal High Court on separate economic and financial crimes charges. Justice Emeka Nwite had granted him and others bail on January 7.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the DSS nor Malami’s legal team had issued an official statement on the arrest.