In a statement signed by NGE President Eze Anaba and General Secretary Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild described Dr. Abiola as a towering figure whose life’s work transformed the media industry and opened doors for countless female journalists across Nigeria.

“Dr. Abiola’s legacy is a testament to her pioneering spirit,” the statement read. “She broke down gender barriers and mentored generations of journalists who have gone on to become great professionals.”

Beginning her career as a reporter, Dr. Abiola rose through the ranks to become the first woman to edit a national newspaper and later made history as the first female Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of a newspaper in Nigeria. Her rise, according to the Guild, was marked by remarkable leadership, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of journalistic excellence.

The Guild also commended Dr. Abiola’s unwavering commitment to press freedom, gender equity, and national development, noting her courage and determination during the challenging military era. “We remember her courage and resilience, withstanding harassment and threats during her tenure at Concord Newspapers,” the Guild stated.

Dr. Abiola led the now-defunct National Concord, part of the Concord Press group founded by her late husband, Chief M.K.O. Abiola. Under her leadership, the newspaper became a prominent voice for the people and a strong advocate for democratic values, often in defiance of military suppression.

The NGE said her passing is a monumental loss to journalism, but her legacy continues to serve as an inspiration to media professionals across generations. “We celebrate her achievements, which remind us that a person’s legacy is defined by the positive impact they leave behind.”

As tributes continue to pour in from across the country, the Guild said it joins the nation in mourning a rare gem, whose contributions went far beyond newsroom walls.

“Dr. Abiola’s life and work inspire us to strive for excellence, driven by passion and commitment, regardless of gender or circumstance,” the statement concluded.