Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The deal is worth an initial £27.8m (€33m) and includes a 15 per cent sell-on clause. It is the highest transfer fee the newly-promoted Premier League club have received and the second-highest Dortmund have paid.

Sunderland negotiated add-ons worth around £4.2m into the deal with Dortmund. Around £2.1m (€2.5m) of those add-ons are easily achievable, while the other half are more challenging.

Dortmund convinced Bellingham to follow the footsteps of his older brother, Jude, despite interest from Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig.

Bellingham will be free to play for Dortmund at the Club World Cup.