The US president has held his long-awaited signing ceremony to unveil tariffs for dozens of foreign countries.

He hailed the occasion as a victory for US manufacturing.

“ For years, hardworking American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense,” Trump said.

“But now it’s our turn to prosper and in so doing, use trillions and trillions of dollars to reduce our taxes and pay down our national debt.”

He unveiled a chart showing individual tariff rates for different trading partners.

“ We will charge them approximately half of what they are — and have been — charging us. So the tariffs will be not a full reciprocal. I could have done that I guess, but it would’ve been tough for a lot of countries,” he said.