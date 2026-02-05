The Defence Headquarters has released a clarifying statement to address recent media reports and public speculation suggesting the presence or deployment of United States troops within Nigeria. In a Thursday statement signed by Major General Samaila Uba, the Director of the Defence Information, the ...

The Defence Headquarters has released a clarifying statement to address recent media reports and public speculation suggesting the presence or deployment of United States troops within Nigeria.

In a Thursday statement signed by Major General Samaila Uba, the Director of the Defence Information, the Armed Forces of Nigeria maintained that Nigeria holds a long-standing and structured security partnership with the United States.

According to the statement, the cooperation is rooted in mutual respect and focuses on capacity building, professional military education, intelligence sharing, logistics support and strategic dialogue aimed at addressing shared security concerns, including terrorism and transnational threats.

The statement revealed that all engagements are conducted in full respect of Nigeria’s sovereignty and in accordance with existing bilateral frameworks.

The statement reads, “As part of this ongoing partnership, a recent two-day high-level Working Group engagement brought together senior U.S. government officials and the Nigerian counterparts at the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“This meeting followed earlier engagements in the United States, reflecting a mature, trust-based relationship focused on practical outcomes.

“Discussions during these engagements included proposals designed to strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms, improve coordination and enhance accountability in joint efforts to counter violent threats while upholding the protection of civilians and community safety. The proposals remain under study by the appropriate Nigerian authorities.”

The statement further revealed that engagements with international partners are guided strictly by national interest, measurable outcomes and the protection of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The Defence Headquarters reassures all citizens that Nigeria’s defence partnerships are transparent, policy-driven and aligned with constitutional provisions.

AFN reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity while working with credible partners in ways that strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture without compromising national independence.