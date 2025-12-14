Derailed Train: NRC Begins Evacuation from Accident Scene

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has commenced the evacuation of the derailed cargo train involved in an accident at Omi Adio, along the Ibadan–Abeokuta Road. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, led to the derailment of several wagons and has since caused heavy traffic congestion in th...

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has commenced the evacuation of the derailed cargo train involved in an accident at Omi Adio, along the Ibadan–Abeokuta Road.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, led to the derailment of several wagons and has since caused heavy traffic congestion in the area, disrupting the free flow of vehicles and commercial activities.

Heavy-duty equipment has now been deployed to the scene to safely clear the affected wagons and restore normal movement along the corridor.

Officials say the evacuation process is being carried out with caution to prevent further damage to the rail infrastructure and ensure public safety.

While no casualties were reported, the NRC has also assured the public that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the derailment and prevent a recurrence.

TVC previously reported that a cargo train has derailed along the Ibadan–Abeokuta railway crossing in Omi Adio, causing significant disruption in the area.

The incident led to heavy traffic congestion as movement around the crossing was temporarily affected.