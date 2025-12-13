A cargo train has derailed along the Ibadan–Abeokuta railway crossing in Omi Adio, causing significant disruption in the area. The incident led to heavy traffic congestion as movement around the crossing was temporarily affected. READ ALSO: Tinubu Directs NSA Ribadu To Train, Arm Forest Guards Ey...

A cargo train has derailed along the Ibadan–Abeokuta railway crossing in Omi Adio, causing significant disruption in the area.

The incident led to heavy traffic congestion as movement around the crossing was temporarily affected.

Eyewitnesses say local authorities swiftly moved to the scene to manage the situation and control traffic, adding that no casualties were reported in connection with the derailment.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Railway Authority had yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the derailment.