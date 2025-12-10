President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to immediately begin the training of forest guards and ensure they are armed with necessary weapons to fight insurgency. President Tinubu stated this while presiding over the Federal Executive Council at the State House, ...

President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to immediately begin the training of forest guards and ensure they are armed with necessary weapons to fight insurgency.

President Tinubu stated this while presiding over the Federal Executive Council at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu said, “I know some of our people are exposed, and I understand that we have to make exceptional provision for them, and civil defence is equally armed, and I want to know that from the NSA to arm our forest guards too, take it very seriously.”

Tinubu also disclosed that forest guards will be armed, saying, “I have directed the NSA to arm our forest guards, too. Take it seriously.”

“We face challenges here and there of kidnapping and terrorism. We need all the forces we can utilize. We need to protect our people…” -President

TVC previously reported that President Bola Tinubuhas insisted on the withdrawal and redeployment of Nigeria Police Force operatives attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) nationwide, intending for them to support security outfits in the fight against insurgency.

President Tinubu gave the new directive during the Wednesday Federal Executive Council meeting.

The call came amid controversy that some police officials are still carry out escort duties to private individuals and VIPs nationwide.