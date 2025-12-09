The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reassured passengers using the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service that recent disruptions are temporary and do not reflect neglect or lack of commitment. In a statement signed on Tuesday by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the Corporation s...

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reassured passengers using the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service that recent disruptions are temporary and do not reflect neglect or lack of commitment.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the Corporation said, “We appreciate the passion, concern, and sense of national responsibility expressed. These are genuine sentiments shared by a concerned customer and patriotic Nigerians. We value all our customers and take every feedback seriously.”

Describing the route as central to the country’s rail modernisation effort, it noted, “As rightly noted, the Abuja–Kaduna corridor is a flagship service of the nation’s modern railway revival. It is therefore understandable that any disruption, no matter how minimal, is widely felt.”

The NRC acknowledged the inconvenience caused by an August incident that damaged its flagship Diesel Multiple Unit rolling stock, stating, “We acknowledge the discomfort experienced by our numerous commuters who have had to bear the reduction in services caused by the August 26 incident… We regret the inconveniences this has caused.”

The Corporation explained that ongoing service reduction stems from two major challenges:

1. The March 2022 terrorist attack:

The attack resulted in loss of lives and trauma, prompting the NRC to overhaul its safety protocols. “The Corporation prioritised safety, redesigned operating procedures, restricted late trips, and strengthened security collaborations with the Armed Forces and the Police to prevent a recurrence,” it said.

2. The recent derailment:

The derailment damaged several coaches and reduced available rolling stock for daily operations. Repairs and refurbishments are underway, alongside plans to deploy additional coaches to restore normal frequency.

Reassuring commuters, the NRC emphasised, “These challenges do not represent a decline in our commitment. They reflect a phase of recovery, restoration, and rebuilding.”

The Corporation highlighted backing from the Federal Government, noting the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda. It added that the Minister of Transport is working closely with the NRC to accelerate full restoration of services.

According to the statement, “Damaged coaches are currently undergoing repairs and certification for safe return to service. Alternative rolling stock is being considered… Security enhancement across the corridor continues to receive top priority.”

It reaffirmed that restoring multiple daily trips “remains a foremost operational target.”

The NRC appealed for patience, saying, “We respectfully appeal for continued understanding and patience as we work tirelessly to return the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service to its full schedule.”

The Abuja–Kaduna route suffered a major setback in March 2022 when suspected bandits attacked a passenger train in the Katari–Rijana axis, causing fatalities, injuries, and a temporary suspension of operations. Although services later resumed, public confidence declined amid persistent insecurity.

The corridor has also battled longstanding issues including ageing infrastructure, maintenance gaps, and repeated derailments. Between 2020 and 2022, Nigeria recorded 183 derailments nationwide, reflecting deep structural challenges within the rail system.

These concerns were reignited on 26 August 2025 when another derailment at Asham Station damaged coaches and key track components, forcing another service suspension.