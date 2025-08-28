In response to intelligence information that Americans had carried out secret influence activities in Greenland, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called for the top U.S. diplomat in Denmark. According to Danish public broadcaster DR, the operations were being carried out by at least thr...

According to Danish public broadcaster DR, the operations were being carried out by at least three individuals connected to the Trump administration.

“We are aware that interest in Greenland and its place within the Kingdom of Denmark is still being expressed by foreign players.

“Therefore, it is not unexpected if we encounter external efforts to shape the Kingdom’s future in the near future,” Rasmussen stated in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

“Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable. In that light, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the U.S. chargé d’affaires for a meeting at the ministry.”

Rasmussen also emphasised that the ties between Denmark and Greenland are “close” and “based on mutual trust.”

Earlier in his second term, President Donald Trump repeatedly spoke about seeking U.S. jurisdiction over Greenland, which is part of the Danish kingdom.

In response to Trump’s remarks, both Denmark and Greenland have said that the island was not for sale.

The U.S. does not currently have an ambassador to Denmark, leaving American diplomat Mark Stroh to serve as the chargé d’affaires. Stroh was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

Additionally, two others are suspected of trying to create relationships with politicians, businesses and locals.

DR cited eight sources who believe the goal was to weaken ties between Denmark and Greenland, The Associated Press reported.

In May, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said “you cannot spy against an ally” in response to reports that the U.S. was gathering intelligence on Greenland.