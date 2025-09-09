The Delta State Police Command has uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate operating under the guise of courier services, with dispatch riders doubling as couriers for narcotics....

Acting on intelligence, operatives arrested several suspects linked to a network that allegedly used hotels and delivery services to traffic cannabis and other hard drugs across the state.

Police spokesperson SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development yesterday, said a group of young women, aged between 20 and 25, were found to have lodged in a hotel for months while coordinating drug distribution.

“These young women used the hotel as a cover, staying there for months while conducting illegal drug activities,” Edafe said. “They worked hand-in-hand with dispatch riders who transported the drugs from one location to another.”

One of the suspects, Kingsley Eze, a dispatch rider from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, was arrested with 15,000 wraps of cannabis.

He confessed to purchasing and distributing the drugs.

Another suspect, identified as Ramadan, admitted to collecting cannabis from 21-year-old Queen Chukwu from Enugu State and supplying it to buyers on her behalf.

The command said investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the probe.