The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, has paid a strategic visit to the traditional ruler of Ozoro Kingdom, HRM Barr. Anthony Uvietobore Ogbogbo, amid an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual assaults within the community. In a Sunday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, led members…...

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, has paid a strategic visit to the traditional ruler of Ozoro Kingdom, HRM Barr. Anthony Uvietobore Ogbogbo, amid an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual assaults within the community.

In a Sunday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, led members of the Command’s top management team, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and other senior officers, on a strategic fact-finding and confidence-building visit to the community.

The statement reads, “Sequel to the ongoing investigation into the alleged incidents of sexual assault in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, led members of the Command’s top management team, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and other senior officers, on a strategic fact-finding and confidence-building visit to the community.

“As part of the visit, the Commissioner of Police paid a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Ozoro Kingdom, HRM Barr. Anthony Uvietobore Ogbogbo (JP), Ibuka I, where he briefed the monarch on the progress of the ongoing investigation and reaffirmed the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.”

According to the statement, the CP engaged key stakeholders, including the Chairman of Isoko North LGA, Hon. Godwin Ogorugba, the President-General of Ozoro Community, Chief Berkley Asiafa, NANS Zonal Coordinator (South-South), Comrade Victor Ogechukwu, and the SUG President, Southern Delta University, Ozoro, Oribelua Precious, among others, while also interacting with some of the victims.

The Commissioner of Police explained that the visit was prompted by the troubling incident, noting that the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, was deeply concerned.

He described the development as an embarrassment to the LGA, the State, and the country, and assured that the Command will not relent until all those involved are arrested and prosecuted.

He further assured residents, particularly students, that proactive measures are being strengthened to prevent a recurrence across the State, and commended the students for their restraint and maturity in adopting dialogue over protest.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler, HRM Barr. Anthony Uvietobore Ogbogbo (JP), Ibuka I, the Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom, condemned the incident in strong terms, stressing that no girl child should be subjected to such an experience.

The statement reads, “He appreciated the Commissioner of Police for his swift response and professional handling of the matter, as well as the student body for their calm and responsible conduct. The monarch also commended the State Government for its support and emphasised that all those involved must be arrested and prosecuted. He further directed that no festival or gathering should be held in the Kingdom without prior recourse to the Palace for proper guidance, to prevent a recurrence.”

Also speaking, Hon. (Elder) Godwin Ogorugba, Chairman of Isoko North LGA, described the incident as unfortunate, clarifying that “there is no such thing as a ‘rape festival’ in Ozoro but a cultural event that was mismanaged and hijacked by criminal elements.”

Ogorugba explained that key stakeholders were not duly informed before the event and assured that the State Government will support the Police to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

Similarly, Comrade Victor Ogechukwu commended the CP for his prompt and decisive intervention, noting that the student body adopted dialogue to manage the situation and prevent escalation.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated that the Command maintains an active Gender Desk at the State Headquarters for handling cases of sexual and gender-based violence and encouraged victims to utilise the facility with assurance of confidentiality.

The Delta State Police Command condemns the incident in totality and reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining public safety.

The Command further urges members of the public to provide credible information to aid ongoing investigations.