Publisher of Ovation Magazine and member of PDP, Dele Momodu has officially resigned from the party with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of PDP in Ward 4, Ihievbe in Owan East Local Government Area, Edo State, Momodu cited hijack of the party by anti-democratic forces within and outside the party.

The former presidential aspirant added that it was “honourable to abandon the carcass of the party”.

He stated that he will be joining African Democratic Congress.

Mr Dele Momodu was the director of the campaign on strategic communications in PDP 2023 Presidential Campaign Council

Just yesterday, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar resigned from the citing that the party has lost its way.