Confusion surrounded the planned election of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State on Saturday after the exercise failed to begin several hours past its scheduled start time. Leaders of the nineteen registered political parties expected to participate in the election had gathered at the Independent National Electoral Commission…...

Confusion surrounded the planned election of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State on Saturday after the exercise failed to begin several hours past its scheduled start time.

Leaders of the nineteen registered political parties expected to participate in the election had gathered at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Osogbo as early as 10 a.m. However, the electoral committee from IPAC’s national secretariat, responsible for conducting the poll, had not arrived at the venue nearly five hours later.

The delay created tension among participants and observers, particularly as journalists were reportedly prevented from entering the premises, further fueling concerns about the situation.

Some candidates contesting positions within the council, including Waheed Adediran and Adeoye Olusola, criticized what they described as an intentional delay and insisted that the election should proceed as scheduled.

When contacted, the National Organising Secretary of IPAC, Chinyere Kalu, assured stakeholders that the election would still take place.

The outgoing IPAC chairman in the state, Victor Akande, also expressed confidence that the voting process would eventually be conducted.

As of the time this report was filed, several party chairmen had already left the venue amid the uncertainty surrounding the delayed exercise.