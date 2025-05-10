The recent wave of defections from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, including key members of the State House of Assembly and Speaker Blessing Agbebaku, has sparked varied reactions across the political landscape.

Amid the growing concerns, House of Representatives hopeful for Ovia Federal Constituency, Rev Johnny Aikpitanyi, has assured party faithful that the PDP will bounce back stronger.

Rev Aikpitanyi, speaking during an interactive session with his supporters, described the current situation as a “recalibration period” for the party. He expressed confidence that the PDP, known for its democratic ideals and grassroots engagement, would emerge victorious despite recent challenges.

He urged his supporters to remain steadfast, highlighting that moments of political realignment are not uncommon in the country’s political history. According to him, the recent developments should not be viewed as a setback but as an opportunity for the PDP to restrategize and strengthen its internal structures.

“Politics is dynamic, and the PDP has faced and overcome tougher challenges in the past. This is just a recalibration period, and I assure you that we will come out stronger and more united,” Rev Aikpitanyi stated.

He reaffirmed that the PDP remains the only true democratic party in Nigeria, rooted in the people and committed to upholding their interests. He called on members and supporters to focus on the bigger picture, which is reclaiming the mandate of the people and driving sustainable development.

Rev Aikpitanyi also emphasized the need for unity among party members, stating that internal cohesion is essential to navigate through the current political turbulence. He urged those who remain within the party to continue advocating for its ideals while working collectively to restore confidence among the electorate.

The PDP chieftain expressed optimism about the party’s future, noting that the defection of some members does not signify the end of the party’s influence. He reassured his supporters that with renewed dedication and a collective resolve, the PDP would not only recover but also emerge victorious in future elections.