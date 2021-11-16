Death toll in Illela attack rises to 38 – Sources

Sources in Illela local government area of Sokoto state said more death have been recorded as a result of the bandits attack that took place in different communities of the local government area between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.

A source put the total figure of casualties from the three communities in the local government at thirty nine saying five of the suspected bandits were also killed.

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal had earlier confirmed the killing of twelve persons in Illela local government area and three others in Goronyo local government.

But the source confirmed to TVCNEWS that additional twenty seven persons lost their lives in Illela alone.

He said the total number of persons killed by the suspected bandits in Illela is now thirty nine persons.

According to him, several other persons were also missing while six of the assailants were allegedly killed by members of the volunteered vigilante group known as Yan Sakai.

According to the source, fifteen people were killed in Masasa, twelve in Kalmalo and six each at Munwadata and Rumji villages all in Illela local government area.

An official of Illela local government area who is not authorised to speak on the matter also confirmed this to TVC News.