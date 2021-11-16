Breaking News

Death toll in Illela attack rises to 38 – Sources

Death toll in Illela attack rises to 38 - Sources Death toll in Illela attack rises to 38 - Sources

Sources in Illela local government area of Sokoto state said more death have been recorded as a result of the bandits attack that took place in different communities of the local government area between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.

A source put the total figure of casualties from the three communities in the local government at thirty nine saying five of the suspected bandits were also killed.

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal had earlier confirmed the killing of twelve persons in Illela local government area and three others in Goronyo local government.

But the source confirmed to TVCNEWS that additional twenty seven persons lost their lives in Illela alone.

He said the total number of persons killed by the suspected bandits in Illela is now thirty nine persons.

According to him, several other persons were also missing while six of the assailants were allegedly killed by members of the volunteered vigilante group known as Yan Sakai.

According to the source, fifteen people were killed in Masasa, twelve in Kalmalo and six each at Munwadata and Rumji villages all in Illela local government area.

An official of Illela local government area who is not authorised to speak on the matter also confirmed this to TVC News.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

JUST IN: Police arraign Sowore, four others over New Year’s Eve protest

TVCN
Jan 4, 2021

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has arraigned the convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele…

IGP suspends withdrawal of Policemen attached to politicians, VIPs

TVCN
Mar 23, 2018

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has suspended by one month, the withdrawal of policemen…

Current news about trial of Nnamdi Kanu resuming today in Abuja

Heavy security presence at court as Nnamdi Kanu’s trial resumes in Abuja

TVCN
Jul 26, 2021

The trial of proscribed leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court has been a nightmare for…

Moise Kean of PSG test positive for Covid-19

TVCN
Mar 3, 2021

Paris Saint Germain forward, Moise Kean, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the club’s…

TVC News Special Reports

Ondo PDP accuses police of arresting members

19 Oct 2016 12.33 am

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo…

Continue reading
police-on-suspects-tvcnews

Ogun police parade 38 criminal suspects arrested under Kara Long Bridge

29 Aug 2017 7.32 am

Police in Ogun State have arrested 38 suspected…

Continue reading

Abducted Zamfara judges regain freedom

05 Nov 2020 12.07 pm

The two abducted Zamfara State Sharia court…

Continue reading