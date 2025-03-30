Rescuers are desperately searching for survivors in Myanmar after the largest earthquake in more than a century flattened buildings.

Authorities have confirmed more than 1,600 people have been killed from the devastating 7.7 magnitude quake.

Hundreds are believed to be trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings – including at least 50 construction workers who are unaccounted.

A Red Cross official reports that more than 90 people are trapped in the rubble of an apartment block in Mandalay.

President of the United States whose country has streamlined foreign support to nations, says the U.S. is going to help with response to the earthquake.

Already, more than three million people have been displaced by the lingering armed conflict in Myanmar and nearly 20 million, are in dire need of humanitarian support.

A state of emergency has been declared in six regions and states in Myanmar by the military-run government.

Myanmar is in the throes of a prolonged and bloody civil war, which is already responsible for a massive humanitarian crisis.

The earthquake struck at midday on Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, Myanmar’s second biggest city. It also shook neighbouring Thailand, killing six people and injuring 26 at three construction sites, including one where a partially built high-rise collapsed in Bangkok.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US was going to help with the response, but some experts were concerned about this effort given his administration’s deep cuts in foreign assistance.