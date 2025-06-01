The death toll from the devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State has reportedly exceeded 180.

According to local sources, at least 20 bodies were recovered in Kpashafu, a village located about 55 kilometers from Tiffin Maza, where the flood originated.

Efforts to provide shelter for displaced residents are underway at Kpege Primary School, where a temporary camp has been designated. However, as of the time of filing this report, no form of relief—such as food, water, bedding, or medical aid—has been made available to the affected persons.

Residents continue to call on authorities for urgent intervention to prevent further loss of life and to provide basic necessities for survivors