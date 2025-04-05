Gunmen suspected to be militia have invaded local communities in the Bokkos council area of Plateau State, leaving several people dead, with many properties destroyed.

The security adviser to the state governor, Brigadier General Shipi Gakji, confirmed the attack to journalists in Jos, the state capital.

The effort of the authorities in tackling insecurity in Plateau State has suffered another setback as gunmen suspected to be herder militiamen invaded the Bokkos council area.

Many locals, including women and children, were killed in the attack.

The actual number of people killed in the attack has not been ascertained, but unconfirmed sources claimed over 10 lives were lost.

The security adviser to the Plateau State Governor, Shipi Gakji, confirmed the attack with details.

Stakeholders from the attacked community also gave eyewitness account of the invasion.

The state government urged residents to remain calm as the investigation is on, and perpetrators will be arrested and face the wrath of the law.