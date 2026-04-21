The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the comprehensive restructuring of the Police Monitoring Unit as part of ongoing institutional reforms aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, strengthening internal oversight, and reinforcing discipline across the Nigeria Police Force. The restructuring is necessitated by the need to refocus the…...

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the comprehensive restructuring of the Police Monitoring Unit as part of ongoing institutional reforms aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, strengthening internal oversight, and reinforcing discipline across the Nigeria Police Force.

The restructuring is necessitated by the need to refocus the Unit on its core mandate, address identified operational inefficiencies, and reposition it as a credible and effective internal accountability mechanism within the Force.

https://x.com/PoliceNG/status/2046319720844902868

As part of the reorganisation, the Unit has been streamlined and strengthened to enhance proactive monitoring, intelligence-driven inspections, and real-time oversight of police personnel and operations across Commands, Formations, and Departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restructured framework also harmonises key investigative and monitoring functions in line with the Force’s reform agenda.

Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police has approved a leadership transition within the Unit, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Aliyu Abubakar appointed as Head of the Police Monitoring Team to oversee the operations of the restructured Unit.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), in both the FCT and Rivers State Police Commands, where he played critical roles in high-profile investigations.

During this period, he worked closely with state leadership to modernise investigative techniques and strengthen operational effectiveness.

He is widely regarded by peers and stakeholders as a community-oriented and professional officer, noted for promoting transparency and engagement in policing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IGP emphasized that the reform is geared towards entrenching professionalism, discipline, and transparency within the Force, noting that the Monitoring Unit will play a central role in identifying operational lapses, enforcing standards, and ensuring accountability at all levels.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to sustained reforms, institutional development , and the delivery of a more accountable, professional, and citizen-focused policing system.