There’s fresh intrigue unfolding within the Labour Party. Currently underway is the National Executive Council meeting led by the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party. A surprise appearance at the gathering the party’s Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Datti Baba-...

There’s fresh intrigue unfolding within the Labour Party. Currently underway is the National Executive Council meeting led by the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party.

A surprise appearance at the gathering the party’s Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

His presence has sparked renewed speculation: is there a twist in the power dynamics within the Labour Party? Especially as Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, is yet to officially resign from the party.

The developments raise questions about the future direction of the party and the alignment of its key figures.

For his part, Mr Julius Abure, defends his picture with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike , saying he is a private citizen that can relate with anyone irrespective of political affiliation.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party , Datti Baba Ahmed says he is not the type to leave the party at a time of need.

He plans to unify all aggrieved members.

He adds that he came back to Labour Party because the coalition didn’t serve the purpose and interests of Nigeria and intends to bring everyone back to the table.

On the 2027 Election, Mr Datti syas if he ends up picking the ticket for 2027 if Peter Obi doesn’t we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

That’s the response from Labour Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, when asked about his political ambition and the uncertainty surrounding Peter Obi’s continued stay in the party.

His comment adds a new layer to the unfolding dynamics within the party’s leadership ahead of 2027.

Hilda Dokubo also back with the Abure Faction.

Mr Abure adds the party is unsure of the membership of Senator Ireti Kingibe following her romance with the African Democratic Congress.