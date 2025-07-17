President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to visit Kano State on Friday to condole with the government, the people of the state, and the family of the late elder statesman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata. The announcement was made in a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesp...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to visit Kano State on Friday to condole with the government, the people of the state, and the family of the late elder statesman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The visit comes in the wake of the recent passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, a revered industrialist and humanitarian whose decades-long contributions to commerce, philanthropy, and national development left a lasting impact across Nigeria.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf welcomed the President’s planned visit, describing it as a powerful symbol of national unity and a tribute to the enduring legacy of the late Dantata. He urged Kano residents to uphold the state’s tradition of hospitality and decorum during the President’s stay.

“This is a moment of solemn reflection and national respect,” Governor Yusuf said. “I call on all Kano residents to receive the President warmly and in an orderly manner as we honour the memory of one of Nigeria’s finest elder statesmen.”

The Kano State Government has put in place comprehensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and dignified visit.