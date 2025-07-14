A former Governor of Ogun State and the Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel has described the death of Awujale Oba Sikiru Adetona as a personal loss....

He said they shared a great deal of confidence and close relationships and that the monarch was not just a traditional ruler but a father figure to many.

He maintains that his life exemplified the true core values of what the whole of Ijebu people represent and that he was the moral compass of integrity, courage and wisdom.

Senator Gbenga Daniel added that the monarch’s death marks a significant closure of an era and the reopening of a new chapter in the history of Ijebu and Yoruba land in general, noting that his long reign and ripe old age filled a void in Ijebu ancestry and common history.

He extends his commiseration to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Dapo Abiodun and the people of Ogun State