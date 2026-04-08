Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has denied issuing a new price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), noting that prices remain unchanged amid concerns over potential volatility in the downstream market. A source at the company confirmed to The Nation that its pricing structure remains intact, with the gantry price at…...

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has denied issuing a new price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), noting that prices remain unchanged amid concerns over potential volatility in the downstream market.

A source at the company confirmed to The Nation that its pricing structure remains intact, with the gantry price at N1,200 per litre and the coastal price at N1,153 per litre.

“We are maintaining our existing price and have not implemented any new pricing for our customers,” the source said.

The source added that the refinery remains focused on ensuring the steady availability of refined petroleum products across Nigeria and the wider African market, reinforcing its role in supporting supply stability.

Earlier reports suggested that the refinery slashed the old gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to N1,200 per litre, citing a sharp drop in global crude oil prices triggered by geopolitical developments.

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Sources quoted a top official at the refinery, who confirmed the development, saying the facility adjusted its pricing in response to prevailing international crude oil benchmarks and market realities.

Details later…..