Nigeria’s D’Tigers will tip off their 2025 AfroBasket campaign in Luanda with a clear goal to reclaim the continental crown they last lifted ten years ago.

The D’Tigers boast an impressive AfroBasket record, winning gold in 2015 in Tunisia, alongside four silver medal finishes in 1997, 1999, 2003, and 2017. They have also claimed three bronze medals; 1995, 2005, and 2011, cementing their status as one of the continent’s basketball powerhouses.

NSC Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade urged the team to make a strong statement from the first tip-off: “We have the talent, the drive, and the heart. Now is the time to dominate the boards, run the floor, and let our team light it up. Go with the mentality that we are not just here to compete but we are here to win it all.”

Known for their pace, physicality, and depth, the Nigerian side is targeting a second gold medal in the prestigious tournament, but the journey begins against Group Stage rivals, Madagascar. With a strong blend of experienced campaigners and fresh talent, the D’Tigers will look to set the tone early in the tournament, using this opener to fine-tune combinations ahead of tougher matchups against defending champions Tunisia and Cameroon.

While Nigeria enters the clash as favorites, NBA star Josh Okogie stressed that the team remains on the lookout to curb any form of complacency.

Madagascar, making their fifth AfroBasket appearance, will be eager to cause an upset. The island nation’s record of 17 games played, with 3 wins and 14 losses, may not intimidate on paper, but their fighting spirit and fast-paced style could test Nigeria’s defensive discipline.

The stakes are high, the ambitions are clear, and the D’Tigers’ hunt for gold starts now in Luanda.