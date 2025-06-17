Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova has confirmed a Czech government plane landed in Prague on Tuesday morning carrying 66 people who had been evacuated from Israel.

Most were Czech citizens, accompanied by some relatives of other nationalities.

A further 14 Czech citizens were on a Slovak government evacuation flight from Jordan which landed in Bratislava on Monday evening, and a further eleven will also be evacuated on a Slovak government plane later today.

Poland is also organising flights for its citizens, after Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said yesterday that more than 300 Polish citizens had requested evacuation from Israel.

A charter plane has been organised to take off from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt on Wednesday at dawn, Deputy Foreign Minister Henryka Moscicka-Dendys says, while a second military plane will take off from Amman in Jordan on Thursday.

Poland is also planning to evacuate non-essential embassy staff in Tehran via Baku in Azerbaijan, Moscicka-Dendys says.