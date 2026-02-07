In a move to reinforce inter-agency collaboration in the fight against drug smuggling, the Nigeria Customs Service (NIS) has handed over a suspect and seized narcotics worth ₦4.73 billion street value to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). In a Friday statement shared on the official...

In a Friday statement shared on the official X handle of the NIS, the handing over was conducted by the Tincan Island Port Command of the agency.

According to the statement, the handover ceremony, held at the Command on Wednesday, underscored the joint resolve of both agencies to safeguard public health and secure Nigeria’s borders.

Speaking at the event, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Frank Onyeka, said the operation reflects the 2026 World Customs Organisation (WCO) International Customs Day theme: ‘Customs Protecting Society through Vigilance and Commitment.’

“On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, after an extensive physical examination by our officers, in collaboration with relevant agencies and the declarant, a 1×40ft container with number HLXU841299/0 was discovered to contain 55 jumbo bags of Cannabis Indica and one Colt’s MK IV Series 70.45 automatic pistol with an empty magazine”, Onyeka disclosed.

He explained that the seized drugs comprised 2,366 packages with a combined weight of 1,183 kilograms, adding that one suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure. According to him, the recovered firearm would also be transferred to the appropriate agency.

The statement revealed that Comptroller Onyeka reiterated the Service’s zero-tolerance stance on drug trafficking and other transnational crimes.

“Drug smuggling, in any form, will not be tolerated. The Nigeria Customs Service remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding national security and public health”, he stressed.

While receiving the recovered drugs and suspect, the NDLEA Commander of Narcotics, Tincan Strategic Command, Solomon Omotosho, described the success as a direct outcome of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two agencies.

Earlier, the Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone ‘A’, Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) Mohammed Babandede, commended officers and men of the TCIPC for their outstanding performance in achieving the Service’s mandate.

“Last year, Tincan Command did well with revenue collection, anti-smuggling and prioritising public health. I am here to give you a morale booster for what you have been doing for the Service”, he noted.

The ACG was at the Command as part of his oversight visit to assess operational effectiveness and reinforce the Service’s commitment to revenue generation, anti-smuggling operations and the protection of public health.