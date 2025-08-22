The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, has announced major seizures of luxury vehicles and contraband items valued at over ₦1.4 billion in its latest anti-smuggling operations....

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, has announced major seizures of luxury vehicles and contraband items valued at over ₦1.4 billion in its latest anti-smuggling operations.

Among the most striking confiscations was a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost worth ₦905 million, described as one of the most valuable single items ever intercepted by the command. Other luxury vehicles seized include a 2014 Mercedes-Benz 4Matic valued at ₦21 million and a 2018 Honda Accord worth ₦32 million.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, 21 August 2025, in Idiroko, Ogun State, Area Comptroller Godwin Otunla said the command also impounded 4,424 bags of foreign parboiled rice, equivalent to more than seven truckloads, 1,936 parcels of cannabis sativa, 105 used tyres, and other prohibited goods.

Otunla put the total value of seizures at ₦1,401,531,923.95. He also reported a revenue collection of ₦45.05 million in July 2025, representing a 27.5% increase over the ₦35.3 million generated in the same month last year.

“This performance reflects our intensified enforcement measures, stronger border surveillance, and improved stakeholder collaboration,” Otunla said, warning that smugglers would continue to face decisive action.

In a related operation, the Western Marine Command in Apapa, Lagos, intercepted more than three truckloads of rice and other goods worth ₦212 million. Comptroller Patrick Ntadi attributed the success to enhanced inter-agency collaboration, deployment of additional patrol vessels, and intelligence-led policing.

The seized cannabis was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which praised the synergy between both agencies in combating drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, customs operatives also intercepted smuggled fuel worth ₦238 million, further highlighting the persistent challenge of economic sabotage through cross-border price exploitation.

The Customs Service reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the national economy, enforcing trade compliance, and bringing economic offenders to justice.