Assistant Comptroller of Customs (AC) Akpevwe Ogboru has completed a 72-day solo motorcycle journey from Nigeria to Belgium and back.

Upon completion of the ride, Ogboru becomes the first female officer in the history of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to accomplish such a challenge.

Ogboru, who set out on August 1, 2025, returned triumphantly on October 11, receiving a jubilant welcome at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post. Senior Customs officials, led by Comptroller Wale Adenuga, gathered to celebrate her remarkable achievement, commending her bravery, determination, and the broader significance of her expedition.

The journey, which traversed 22 countries across Africa and Europe, was more than a personal adventure; it was a bold statement promoting women’s empowerment and inclusivity.

“This ride was for women’s inclusivity,” Ogboru said. “It’s to tell every woman: be strong, pursue your dreams, and don’t let fear or doubt hold you back.”

Ogboru affectionately nicknamed her motorcycle “Rocky”, representing the endurance and resilience required for such a demanding expedition. Despite facing mechanical issues and logistical challenges along the way, she maintained focus and determination, guided by faith and a positive mindset.

Comptroller Adenuga highlighted the support Ogboru received from the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), emphasizing that her journey aligned with the CGC’s vision of a progressive and inclusive Customs Service.

“Her courage mirrors the values promoted by our leadership—boldness, innovation, and support for women in service,” Adenuga said. “She has not only represented the NCS proudly but has also placed Nigeria on the world map.”

Ogboru expressed hope that her achievement would inspire greater collaboration and mutual understanding between Africa and Europe.

“We can learn from each other,” she said. “My prayer is that this ride brings meaningful impact and encourages progress on both continents.”