In a decisive step against illegal wildlife trafficking, the Federal Operations Unit, Kaduna Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, have handed over seized donkey bones and skins valued at approximately N3.94 billion to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency in Kaduna.
A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Saidu Nuruddeen, shared on the official X handle of the agency on Friday disclosed that the command returned the trafficked items to the NESREA Command’s Headquarters in Kaduna.
The statement reads, “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’, Kaduna, on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, handed over seized donkey bones and skins to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) at the Command’s Headquarters in Kaduna, marking a decisive step against illegal wildlife trafficking
According to the statement, the Zone ‘B’ Comptroller Aminu Sule, described the seizure as a critical move to safeguard endangered species and protect Nigeria’s ecological balance, stressing that the confiscated items included 700 bags of donkey bones, valued at ₦1.86 billion, and 2,500 pieces of donkey skin, worth ₦2.07 billion, intercepted in separate operations. The donkey skins were seized on 18 September 2025, while the donkey bones had been confiscated earlier, bringing the total duty-paid value to more than ₦3.94 billion.
“Donkeys are a lifeline to rural communities, serving as a means of livelihood and local transportation. Their indiscriminate slaughter undermines sustainable development,” Comptroller Sule said.
Issuing a stern warning to traffickers, he added, “This seizure is a clear message to traffickers, FOU Zone ‘B’ will not relent in enforcing environmental laws, protecting endangered species, and ensuring Nigeria does not become a hub for illegal wildlife trade.”
The Comptroller further commended his officers for their vigilance and acknowledged the intelligence support of sister agencies. He emphasised that the operation reflects the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi’s policy thrust of Collaboration, Consolidation, and Innovation. He further urged communities, transporters, and traders to support the fight against wildlife trafficking by reporting any suspicious activities related to it.
In response, NESREA’s State Coordinator in Kaduna, Hene Emmanuel, praised the Customs Service for its proactive enforcement and pledged that the agency would immediately initiate an investigation, ensure the safe disposal of the seized items, and trace those responsible for the illicit trade.
He stressed that donkey parts trafficking poses grave ecological and socio-economic risks, and reaffirmed NESREA’s commitment to working closely with Customs and other stakeholders in combating environmental crimes.
The handover event, attended by representatives of various security and regulatory agencies, concluded with the formal handover of the donkey parts to NESREA for further action in line with national environmental laws.