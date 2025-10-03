In a decisive step against illegal wildlife trafficking, the Federal Operations Unit, Kaduna Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, have handed over seized donkey bones and skins valued at approximately N3.94 billion to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency in Kaduna.

A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Saidu Nuruddeen, shared on the official X handle of the agency on Friday disclosed that the command returned the trafficked items to the NESREA Command’s Headquarters in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the Zone ‘B’ Comptroller Aminu Sule, described the seizure as a critical move to safeguard endangered species and protect Nigeria’s ecological balance, stressing that the confiscated items included 700 bags of donkey bones, valued at ₦1.86 billion, and 2,500 pieces of donkey skin, worth ₦2.07 billion, intercepted in separate operations. The donkey skins were seized on 18 September 2025, while the donkey bones had been confiscated earlier, bringing the total duty-paid value to more than ₦3.94 billion.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’, Kaduna, on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, handed over seized donkey bones and skins to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) at the Command’s Headquarters in Kaduna, marking a decisive step against illegal wildlife trafficking

“Donkeys are a lifeline to rural communities, serving as a means of livelihood and local transportation. Their indiscriminate slaughter undermines sustainable development,” Comptroller Sule said.

Issuing a stern warning to traffickers, he added, “This seizure is a clear message to traffickers, FOU Zone ‘B’ will not relent in enforcing environmental laws, protecting endangered species, and ensuring Nigeria does not become a hub for illegal wildlife trade.”