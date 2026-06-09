The House of Representatives has summoned Nigeria’s security chiefs and the Minister of Finance to a closed-door meeting over worsening insecurity across the country.

The resolution followed growing concerns among lawmakers over persistent attacks, kidnappings and banditry in several parts of the country, which they say require urgent and coordinated action.

The meeting, to be held behind closed doors, will involve top officials from the armed forces, intelligence agencies and the police, alongside the Minister of Finance, as lawmakers seek clarity on funding, strategy and the overall effectiveness of ongoing security operations.

Lawmakers are expected to interrogate the utilisation of security votes, budgetary allocations and emergency interventions aimed at tackling insecurity, as well as assess whether resources are being optimally deployed.

The move signals heightened legislative scrutiny of the nation’s security architecture, with members of the House expressing concern that despite significant spending, insecurity continues to threaten lives, livelihoods and economic stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observers say the inclusion of the finance minister underscores concerns about the funding and sustainability of security operations, particularly in the face of competing economic pressures.

The House is also expected to push for improved coordination among security agencies, intelligence sharing and more targeted interventions to address the root causes of insecurity.

The outcome of the meeting could shape future legislative actions, including possible adjustments to security funding and oversight measures aimed at strengthening the country’s response to evolving threats.