The Nigeria Police Force has announced the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin as its new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO). CSP Hundeyin, who until now served as the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, was selected following what sources...

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin as its new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

CSP Hundeyin, who until now served as the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, was selected following what sources described as a rigorous screening process conducted by senior police officers, including the outgoing spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Muyiwa Adejobi.

He takes over from DCP Adejobi, who has been redeployed to the Delta State Police Command after his recent promotion.

A seasoned communicator, Hundeyin holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Language from Lagos State University and a Master’s degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen the police’s communication strategy and public engagement at the national level.