A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) working on democracy and elections in Nigeria and across Africa has called on the Senate to ensure a transparent and inclusive confirmation process for Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), the nominee for Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The call follows the announcement by the Presidency of Professor Amupitan’s nomination to succeed Professor Mahmood Yakubu, after consultations with the Council of State, which reportedly gave unanimous approval.

In a joint statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, 9th October 2025, the CSOs acknowledged the nominee’s academic and professional achievements but stressed that Nigeria’s electoral process requires a “fiercely independent INEC, immune to political manipulation and unwavering in its commitment to credible elections.”

“While we have no objection in principle to Professor Amupitan’s nomination, his confirmation must be based on competence, integrity, and moral courage to resist political interference,” the statement read.

The groups urged the Senate to conduct a “rigorous and transparent screening process” that inspires public trust and includes citizen participation through memoranda, petitions, and televised hearings.

They also called on lawmakers to examine the nominee’s vision for electoral reform, INEC’s institutional strengthening, and plans to address systemic challenges such as voter registration, result transmission, and enforcement of regulations.

The statement noted that citizens expect the confirmation process to align with the Framework for Citizens’ Engagement in the INEC Appointment Process earlier submitted to the Senate by the undersigned organisations.

The statement was jointly signed by Yiaga Africa, Women Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), International Press Centre (IPC), The Kukah Centre, Centre for Media and Society, TAF Africa, Africa Centre for Leadership, Development and Strategy (Centre LSD), Nigeria Women Trust Fund, Accountability Lab Nigeria, and the YERP Naija Campaign.