The Civil Society Coalition on Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution has urged voters in Garki and Babura Federal Constituency to reject violence and turn out in large numbers for Saturday’s by-election.

The Chairman of the Coalition, Musbahu Basirka, said elections should be a contest of ideas rather than a contest of force.

He said the coalition, through the Civil Society Situation Room, will monitor events, engage stakeholders, and work with security agencies, INEC, political parties and the media to ensure a free, fair and transparent process.

Mr Basirka appealed to candidates Alhaji Rabi’u Mukhtar of the APC and Auwalu Isah Manzo of the PDP to focus their campaigns on jobs, healthcare, education, security, and infrastructure.

INEC records show that more than 210,000 people are registered to vote in the constituency, which has been seen as a bellwether for democratic progress in the state.

The coalition reminded citizens that democracy does not end with casting a ballot, and urged all sides to prioritise peace and respect for opposing views.

Civil society groups say the outcome of the by-election should be remembered for unity and hope not division and fear.