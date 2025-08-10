Crystal Palace claimed the FA Community Shield for the first time in their history with a 3–2 penalty shoot-out victory over Premier League champions Liverpool after a 2–2 draw at Wembley. Hugo Ekitiké fired Liverpool ahead inside four minutes before Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled from th...

Crystal Palace claimed the FA Community Shield for the first time in their history with a 3–2 penalty shoot-out victory over Premier League champions Liverpool after a 2–2 draw at Wembley.

Hugo Ekitiké fired Liverpool ahead inside four minutes before Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled from the spot after Virgil van Dijk fouled Ismaila Sarr. Jerome Frimpong’s looping cross restored Liverpool’s lead, but Sarr struck again in the 77th minute to force penalties.

In the shoot-out, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott all missed for Liverpool, while Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson made vital saves. Substitute Justin Devenny converted the decisive kick to seal another landmark triumph for the Eagles, just three months after lifting their maiden FA Cup.