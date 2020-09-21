The World Health Organization has agreed on rules for the testing of African herbal remedies to fight Covid-19.

The organisation said sound science would be the sole basis for safe and effective traditional therapies to be adopted and any traditional remedies that are judged effective could be fast-tracked, for large-scale manufacturing.

The W.H.O said the new rules are aimed at helping and empowering scientists in Africa to conduct proper clinical trials.

About 140 potential vaccines for Covid-19 are being developed around the world, with dozens already being tested on people, in clinical trials.

Coronavirus cases worldwide have surpassed 30 million, with reported global deaths, standing at more than 957,000.