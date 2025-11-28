A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of 27 houses that were wrongly confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Joyce Abdulmalik issued the order while giving a judgment in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025 filed by the EFCC. The EFCC earli...

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of 27 houses that were wrongly confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik issued the order while giving a judgment in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025 filed by the EFCC.

The EFCC earlier obtained an ex parte interim forfeiture order against the 27 properties on March 13, claiming the properties were acquired from proceeds of unlawful acts.

Following its publication of the interim forfeiture order in the Punch newspaper of April 4, as ordered by the court, James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company, Jamec West African Limited, claimed ownership of 26 properties, while Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo showed interest in House No 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Okwete, Jamec Ltd, and Oladapo objected to EFCC’s subsequent application for final forfeiture of the properties and, in a judgment on October 31, Justice Abdulmalik upheld their objection, dismissed EFCC’s application for final forfeiture, vacated the earlier order for interim forfeiture, and ordered the commission to immediately release the properties.

In the October 31 judgment, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik said, based on her analysis of the evidence presented before the court, “I firmly find that the property owner/respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit.

“Additionally, I hold in favour of Adebukunola lyabode Oladapo being a person interested in House No 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, that since the learned senior counsel for the applicant (EFCC) has informed the court that it has no objection to her affidavit to show cause, that her affidavit filed to show cause, stands substantiated in its entirety.

“Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of Forfeiture granted on 13th March 2025 to the applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/its documents to the property owner/respondent and the House No. 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT to Adebukunola lyabode Oladapo, respectively.

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture, along with the corresponding responses filed, are now otiose. I hold,” Justice Abdulmalik said.

However, lawyer to Okwete and Jamec Ltd, Serekowei Larry (SAN) has written to the Chairman of the EFCC complaining about the commission’s alleged failure to comply with the judgment.

The November 27 letter written by Larry on behalf of Okwete and Jamec Ltd reads: “We write as counsel to Mr. James Okwete and his company Jamec West Africa Ltd, the property owners, to formally apprise you of the events that have followed this case since 31st October, 2025, when judgment was given against you.